Overview of Dr. Miriam Marcum, MD

Dr. Miriam Marcum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Marcum works at Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.