Overview

Dr. Miriam Padilla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Padilla works at Neuro Science & Rehab Specialts in West Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Diabetes Type 1 and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.