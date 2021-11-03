Dr. Reece has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miriam Reece, MD
Overview of Dr. Miriam Reece, MD
Dr. Miriam Reece, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Reece's Office Locations
Highlands Family Medicine4500 W 38th Ave Ste 220, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 420-1297
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been with Dr. Reece for a few years. She listens, does not rush you, and gives common sense advice. Picked her because she has a sports medicine background, but have not needed those services yet (knock on wood).
About Dr. Miriam Reece, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1659546265
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reece.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.