Dr. Miriam Reece, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Overview of Dr. Miriam Reece, MD

Dr. Miriam Reece, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Reece works at Highlands Family Medicine in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reece's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Highlands Family Medicine
    4500 W 38th Ave Ste 220, Denver, CO 80212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 420-1297

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Been with Dr. Reece for a few years. She listens, does not rush you, and gives common sense advice. Picked her because she has a sports medicine background, but have not needed those services yet (knock on wood).
    — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miriam Reece, MD
    About Dr. Miriam Reece, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659546265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reece has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reece works at Highlands Family Medicine in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Reece’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reece.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.