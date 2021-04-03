Overview

Dr. Miriam Rivera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Nuestra Sra Del Carmen in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.