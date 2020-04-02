Overview of Dr. Miriam Schmidt-Villanueva, MD

Dr. Miriam Schmidt-Villanueva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva works at Chaparral Medical Group Inc. in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.