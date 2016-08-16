Overview of Dr. Miriam Segal, MD

Dr. Miriam Segal, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Segal works at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.