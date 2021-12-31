Overview of Dr. Miriam Silverberg, MD

Dr. Miriam Silverberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Silverberg works at Rheumatology Associates of North Jersey in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.