Dr. Mirian Boci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mirian Boci, MD
Dr. Mirian Boci, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Providence Medical Center.
Dr. Boci works at
Dr. Boci's Office Locations
Kansas City Urology Care10550 Quivira Rd Ste 530, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-3029
Kansas City Urology Care20375 W 151st St Ste 409, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 372-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always professional keeping me the patient comfortable at the procedure that was going on completing it in a timely manner
About Dr. Mirian Boci, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University (LSU) - Shreveport
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boci has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Boci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boci.
