Dr. Mirian Boci, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Boci works at Kansas City Urology Care in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.