Overview of Dr. Mirna Barakat, MD

Dr. Mirna Barakat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Barakat works at Barakat Mirna MD in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.