Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD
Overview of Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD
Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fullerton, CA.
Dr. Demirdjian's Office Locations
Valley Womens Care Pllc2501 E Chapman Ave Ste 107, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 409-6881
Palmdale Regional Medical Center38600 Medical Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (864) 603-5342
- 3 2034 S Alma School Rd Ste 104, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 426-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to deliver my daughter 5 years ago with Dr. Demirdjian and i am so blessed to be having her deliver my 2nd daughter in july!! I have tried other OBs that were closer this pregnancy but decided they just weren't right!! no one was as caring as Dr. Demirdjian!
About Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1407085665
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demirdjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demirdjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demirdjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demirdjian speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Demirdjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demirdjian.
