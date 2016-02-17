See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD

Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. 

Dr. Demirdjian works at Valley Womens Care Pllc in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demirdjian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Womens Care Pllc
    2501 E Chapman Ave Ste 107, Fullerton, CA 92831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 409-6881
  2. 2
    Palmdale Regional Medical Center
    38600 Medical Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 603-5342
  3. 3
    2034 S Alma School Rd Ste 104, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 426-0200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1407085665
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirna Demirdjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demirdjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demirdjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demirdjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Demirdjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demirdjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demirdjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demirdjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

