Dr. Mirnalis Vega, MD
Overview
Dr. Mirnalis Vega, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Vega works at
Locations
Chen Medical Pembroke Pines Inc.8529 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 704-3300
Guidewell Sanitas I LLC180 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (844) 665-4827
Clinisanitas2000 Nw 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 718-9138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez Vega sees all of our family and she is an amazing human beign. She takes the time to talk with patients and truly shows interest in getting you the best care possible.
About Dr. Mirnalis Vega, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
