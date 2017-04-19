Dr. Miron Fayngersh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fayngersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miron Fayngersh, MD
Overview
Dr. Miron Fayngersh, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kishinev St Med Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Locations
Atlantic Medical PC745 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 677-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great dr takes time and treats you like a personot a chart
About Dr. Miron Fayngersh, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1902918279
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- NY Downtown Hosp
- Kishinev St Med Institute
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Atlantic Medical PC
