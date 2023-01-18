Dr. Miroslav Uchal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miroslav Uchal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miroslav Uchal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Pavol Jozef Safarik University In Kosice and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
North Florida Surgeons2 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-8861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Dr Miroslav Uchal and his team are amazing! He is an amazing Surgeon . He actually took the time to really listen to me and answer my questions. He made me feel as if I was a person and not a number. He is very personable and funny. He made me feel comfortable right away about a major decision that I had to make. My surgery was a success as I am very please with the results. I highly recommend Dr Uchal f
- General Surgery
- English, Czech, German, Norwegian, Polish, Russian and Slovak
- 1225238892
- Allegheny General Hospital
- District Hospital
- Pavol Jozef Safarik University In Kosice
- General Surgery
