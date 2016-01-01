Dr. Miroslav Zotovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zotovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miroslav Zotovic, MD
Dr. Miroslav Zotovic, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Belgrade Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Aiken Physicians Alliance Pulmonology68 PHYSICIAN DR, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 643-1090Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Miroslav Zotovic, MD
- Pulmonology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Serbian
- 1649388026
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
- Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr, Critical Care Medicine-Internal Medicine Lenox Hill Hosp, Pulmonary Diseases Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
- University Of Belgrade Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Zotovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zotovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zotovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zotovic has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zotovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zotovic speaks Serbian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zotovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zotovic.
