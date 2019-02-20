Dr. Miroslawa Dulczewska Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulczewska Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miroslawa Dulczewska Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miroslawa Dulczewska Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Karol Marcinkowski University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.
Dr. Dulczewska Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics & Dermatology Laser6211 N MILWAUKEE AVE, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 774-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dulczewska Miller?
Bardzo wnikliwa w dociekaniu przyczyn choroby .Cierpliwa w wyjsnieniach .Bardzo nam pomogla
About Dr. Miroslawa Dulczewska Miller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1013963537
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics Columbus Hospital, Chicago
- General Hospital, Zielona Gora, Poland ( 2 Y. Rotating Internship)
- Karol Marcinkowski University of Medical Sciences
- Akademia Medyczna, Poznan, Poland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dulczewska Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulczewska Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dulczewska Miller works at
Dr. Dulczewska Miller speaks Polish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulczewska Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulczewska Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulczewska Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulczewska Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.