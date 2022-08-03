Dr. Kudej has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miroslawa Kudej, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miroslawa Kudej, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Acad Med Poznan and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Amboy Medical Center4434 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 984-9658
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my first appointment with Dr. Kudej today for diabetes. She fully explained my condition and suggested a better way for it to be treated. She took her time to answer all questions and did not make me feel that she was rushing to get to the next patient. Very pleased!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Acad Med Poznan
Dr. Kudej accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kudej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kudej has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kudej on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kudej speaks Polish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudej. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudej.
