Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD

Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Sami works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX, Pearland, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Conjunctivoplasty and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Eye Associates
    2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-6828
  2. 2
    Tanglewood
    590 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 558-8712
  3. 3
    Houston Eye Associates
    5125 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 477-6929
  4. 4
    Houston Eye Associates
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 150, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 582-9100
  5. 5
    Pain Reduction Center, P.A.
    4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 347, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-1264

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Conjunctivoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Conjunctivoplasty
Eyelid Surgery

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194980557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic Eye Surgery Associates, Pllc
    Residency
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
