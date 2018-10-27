Overview of Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD

Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Sami works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX, Pearland, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Conjunctivoplasty and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.