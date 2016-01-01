Overview of Dr. Mirza Ahmad, MD

Dr. Mirza Ahmad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at MIRZA N AHMAD INC in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.