Dr. Mirza Baig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mirza Baig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Drs. Gross' James & Kessler3020 N McCord Rd Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 725-6853Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Mercy St Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7200
Stephen P Sutton MD Inc1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 126, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 698-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Hendricks Regional Health
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- English
- 1003943879
Education & Certifications
- Urology
