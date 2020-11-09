Dr. Mirza Kajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirza Kajani, MD
Overview
Dr. Mirza Kajani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Kajani works at
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates226 E College St Ste B, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 987-1490
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kajani was very comforting when explaining what my procedure would be like, and answered all of my questions and addressed some concerns I had regarding my "problems" and assured me that my comfort and understanding of everything was a priority. By the time I left, I was more at ease than I had been in a while concerning the upcoming procedure and I feel that Dr Kajani will continue to be very understanding and give me all the information I need to be prepared for any further procedures if needed.
About Dr. Mirza Kajani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Cook Co Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kajani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kajani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kajani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kajani has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kajani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kajani speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kajani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kajani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kajani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kajani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.