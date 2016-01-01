Overview

Dr. Mirza Morales-Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Guarbo Fam Med/Upr Ms



Dr. Morales-Diaz works at Broadway Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.