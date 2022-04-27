Dr. Misha Denham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misha Denham, DO
Dr. Misha Denham, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Endocrine Solutions of South Florida2695 S Le Jeune Rd Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 672-8559
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Denham has been my endo for many years. He takes time to listen and also explains clearly to the patient. I recommend him without a doubt.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1689659096
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Miami Heart Inst
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Denham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denham has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denham speaks French and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Denham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.