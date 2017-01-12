Dr. Misha Lanzat, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanzat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misha Lanzat, DPM
Overview of Dr. Misha Lanzat, DPM
Dr. Misha Lanzat, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lanzat works at
Misha Lanzat Dpm Inc.3743 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Directions (323) 268-2711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding podiatrist. Compassionate, helpful.
- Podiatry
- English, Italian and Russian
- 1891894713
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lanzat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanzat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanzat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanzat has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanzat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lanzat speaks Italian and Russian.
