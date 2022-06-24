Dr. Mishaela Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mishaela Rubin, MD
Dr. Mishaela Rubin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
It’s really rare to come across a doctor that actually cares to listen. And not only listen but take the time to put the dots together. Dr. Rubin is very kind and demystified a huge problem in my life.
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
