Overview

Dr. Mishaela Rubin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.