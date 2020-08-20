Overview of Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO

Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro works at Medical Arts Unlimited, Corp. in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.