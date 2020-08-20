Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Apex Hearing Center114 W Rockland Rd Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (312) 282-9388Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Medical Arts Unlimited, Corp.800 Austin St, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 353-8802
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
1st encountered Dr. S. @work as a pt's ENT c/s; was impressed with his interaction with the attending Dr. & his expertise-my pt & pt's family seemed happy w/him, bringing relief to my pt; was very respectful & non-intimidating. Personally, I have sustained multiple nasal & facial bone fractures from 10 yr ago (MVC) & I have chronic rhinitis. I had built up scar tissue & was taking a decongestant every night to help me breathe through my nose. I was referred to an ENT Dr. from my PCP & was deterred d/t the staff and Dr... A co-wrker rec Dr. S. & I saw him in office just before I had to move away from IL. In FL, my insurance-covered ENTs would not see me (prob d/t potential legalities from MVC). He & his staff worked with me to see me, evaluate, eventually set me up for nasal surgery. despite. Dr--literally an answer to prayer, willing to work with me & my messed nose, even when out of state; had my surgery, & I can breathe through my nose!!! Dr & staff wonderful & such a blessing!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1518932227
- Institute Of Facial Plastic Sugery
- Des Moines General Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
