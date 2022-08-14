Overview of Dr. Mishal Abdullah, MD

Dr. Mishal Abdullah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, LaFollette Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Roane Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Abdullah works at Knoxville Rheumatology PLLC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.