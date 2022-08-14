Dr. Mishal Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mishal Abdullah, MD
Overview of Dr. Mishal Abdullah, MD
Dr. Mishal Abdullah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, LaFollette Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Roane Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Dr. Abdullah's Office Locations
-
1
Knoxville Rheumatology PLLC2072 Lakeside Centre Way, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 246-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- LaFollette Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Roane Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdullah?
Dr. Abdullah was very patient with me and took time to answer my questions
About Dr. Mishal Abdullah, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1730319518
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdullah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Dr. Abdullah has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdullah speaks Urdu.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.