Dr. Misop Han, MD

Dr. Misop Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Brady Urological Institute in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Prostate Biopsy and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.