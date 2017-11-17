See All Dermatologists in Bentonville, AR
Dr. Missy Clifton, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (20)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Missy Clifton, MD is a Dermatologist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.

Dr. Clifton works at Premier Dermatology in Bentonville, AR with other offices in Bella Vista, AR and Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology
    901 SE Plaza Ave Ste 5, Bentonville, AR 72712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 973-3376
  2. 2
    Premier Dermatology
    14 Riordan Rd, Bella Vista, AR 72714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 973-3376
  3. 3
    Premier Dermatology
    1438 E Augustine Ln Ste 2, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 973-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • QualChoice
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Missy Clifton, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679521405
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clifton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clifton has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clifton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clifton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clifton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

