Dr. Clifton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Missy Clifton, MD
Overview
Dr. Missy Clifton, MD is a Dermatologist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.
Dr. Clifton works at
Locations
Premier Dermatology901 SE Plaza Ave Ste 5, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (866) 973-3376
Premier Dermatology14 Riordan Rd, Bella Vista, AR 72714 Directions (866) 973-3376
Premier Dermatology1438 E Augustine Ln Ste 2, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (866) 973-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- QualChoice
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
While I do not see Dr. Clifton, I can highly recommend Kara Richardson at Premier.
About Dr. Missy Clifton, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
