Overview of Dr. Misti Bartell, DO

Dr. Misti Bartell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Sparrow Hospital



Dr. Bartell works at CORNERSTONE WOMENS CARE PC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.