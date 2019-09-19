Overview of Dr. Misty Borst, MD

Dr. Misty Borst, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Borst works at Arman C. Moshyedi MD LLC in Columbia, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.