Dr. Misty Borst, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (19)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MD
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Misty Borst, MD

Dr. Misty Borst, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Borst works at Arman C. Moshyedi MD LLC in Columbia, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arman C. Moshyedi MD LLC
    8850 Stanford Blvd Ste 3300, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 420-7186
  2. 2
    Tms Neurohealth Annapolis
    900 Bestgate Rd Ste 102, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 940-4867
  3. 3
    Psych Associates/Maryland
    9520 Berger Rd Ste 203, Columbia, MD 21046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 290-6940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 19, 2019
    I've seen Dr. Borst for more than five years. She takes the time to listen to any issue that may arise. I travel more than an hour to see her and will continue to do so.
    Laurence Hespel — Sep 19, 2019
    About Dr. Misty Borst, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730219916
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Misty Borst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borst has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Borst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

