Overview of Dr. Misty Bost, MD

Dr. Misty Bost, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Bost works at Lexington Internists Irmo in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.