Overview

Dr. Misty Caudell, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Caudell works at Georgia Skin Center in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.