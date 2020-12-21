See All Dermatologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Misty Caudell, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Misty Caudell, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Caudell works at Georgia Skin Center in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Skin Center
    1250 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 500, Gainesville, GA 30501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Hemangioma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Port Wine Stain
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections
Skin Laxity
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sun-Damaged Skin
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2020
    Dr. Caudell helped diagnose and treat a very rare condition ( DRESS syndrome). She was so thorough and caring. Her staff was amazing and made me feel like I was I was their only client.
    Denise P. — Dec 21, 2020
    About Dr. Misty Caudell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821060781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Misty Caudell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caudell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caudell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caudell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Caudell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caudell works at Georgia Skin Center in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Caudell’s profile.

    Dr. Caudell has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caudell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Caudell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caudell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caudell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caudell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

