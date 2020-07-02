Dr. Misty Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misty Day, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Misty Day, MD
Dr. Misty Day, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Day works at
Dr. Day's Office Locations
Des Peres Road Suite 1001000 Des Peres Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 729-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Day is the best! I went to her when I was getting ready to start trying to have a baby. She made me feel so comfortable and I didn’t feel stupid asking any questions. I became pregnant and I delivered at 36 weeks with a healthy baby. Looking back now after reading many horror stories on a Facebook group I’m on, she saved his life. I had low amniotic fluid and all the stories I read said their doctors wanted them to wait to 37 weeks and they had stillborns. Dr Day told me that could happen and that’s why she was delivering me at 36 weeks. At the time I didn’t know how scary it was but now I thank God she made that decision.
About Dr. Misty Day, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124218516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Day works at
Dr. Day has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.