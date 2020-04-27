Dr. Misty Lee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misty Lee, DPM
Overview of Dr. Misty Lee, DPM
Dr. Misty Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, SC.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Florence office230 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 790-3338
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 665-4567Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Various foot problems over the years Very nice lady and competent. Super staff will get you in so you don't waste time
About Dr. Misty Lee, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.