Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Misuk Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine Kyungpook National University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at MISUK KIM MD Wellness Center in Annandale, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Misuk Kim MD Wellness Center
    4308 Evergreen Ln, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 658-8282
    Misuk Kim MD Wellness Center
    5550 Friendship Blvd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 658-8282
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 6:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melasma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 23, 2018
    Best doctor ! She is my doctor for over 7 years,i delivered my both kids with her,she is so kind and professional,u wont find better care than Doctor Kim!
    VA — Jan 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Misuk Kim, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1508017716
    Education & Certifications

    • Catholic University Of Daegu, School Of Medicine
    • Flushing Hosp/Med Ctr
    • Kyung Pook Natl U Hosp
    • College Of Medicine Kyungpook National University
    • Kyung-Puk University, Taegu, South Korea
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Misuk Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

