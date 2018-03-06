Dr. Mita Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mita Goel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goel works at
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Goel?
Dr. Goel was execellent made my mother feel so comfortable and at ease. Her old primary doctor moved to Rush St. Luke’s and my mother wasn’t sure if she should move to Rush....... But all of her specialist that she loved were in Northwestern Hospital. My mother is happy with Dr. Goel. What a dedicated, smart, compassionate, detail oriented Physician.
About Dr. Mita Goel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1821034380
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.