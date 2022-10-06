Overview

Dr. Mita Raheja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Raheja works at Bruce Willner DO in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH and Poland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.