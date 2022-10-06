Dr. Mita Raheja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raheja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mita Raheja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mita Raheja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Raheja works at
Locations
-
1
Bruce Willner DO3622 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-8169
-
2
Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital Women's Center627 Eastland Ave Se, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 392-3099
-
3
Diagnostic Cardiology Associates715 E Western Reserve Rd, Poland, OH 44514 Directions (330) 965-3363
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raheja?
Very caring n compassionate Dr. Staff is wonderful have never had any problems
About Dr. Mita Raheja, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1609851013
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raheja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raheja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raheja works at
Dr. Raheja has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raheja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raheja speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Raheja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raheja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raheja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raheja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.