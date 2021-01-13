Overview of Dr. Mitaben Hajirawala, MD

Dr. Mitaben Hajirawala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Hajirawala works at Emcare Hospitalists in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Atlantis, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.