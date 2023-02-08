Dr. Mital Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mital Patel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mital Patel, DPM
Dr. Mital Patel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
South Shore Podiatry Pllc20 Hicksville Rd Ste 2, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 590-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have to say; this practice is amazing. From making my very first phone call to make my son’s appointment; I knew I picked the right office. The staff is very small; which I personally love. The first time I walked into the office with my son; they knew exactly who we were. My son was 16 months during his appointment and Dr. Patel was so patient with him. My son would cry and kick and Dr. Patel was very quick and efficient in what she had to do. But most importantly she was very gentle in what she had to get done. For me personally being a mother; it’s hard to trust someone to make sure my son is going to get the best care; and I can say; I have trust in Dr. Patel and her office. Everyone is nothing but great at that office, I highly recommend this office to everyone!
About Dr. Mital Patel, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Latin, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1053343871
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Latin, Punjabi and Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.