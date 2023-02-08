See All Podiatric Surgeons in Massapequa, NY
Dr. Mital Patel, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (87)
Map Pin Small Massapequa, NY
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mital Patel, DPM

Dr. Mital Patel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at South Shore Podiatry in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    South Shore Podiatry Pllc
    20 Hicksville Rd Ste 2, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 590-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Feb 08, 2023
    I have to say; this practice is amazing. From making my very first phone call to make my son’s appointment; I knew I picked the right office. The staff is very small; which I personally love. The first time I walked into the office with my son; they knew exactly who we were. My son was 16 months during his appointment and Dr. Patel was so patient with him. My son would cry and kick and Dr. Patel was very quick and efficient in what she had to do. But most importantly she was very gentle in what she had to get done. For me personally being a mother; it’s hard to trust someone to make sure my son is going to get the best care; and I can say; I have trust in Dr. Patel and her office. Everyone is nothing but great at that office, I highly recommend this office to everyone!
    Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mital Patel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Latin, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053343871
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mital Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at South Shore Podiatry in Massapequa, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Latin, Punjabi and Spanish.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

