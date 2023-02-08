Overview of Dr. Mital Patel, DPM

Dr. Mital Patel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at South Shore Podiatry in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.