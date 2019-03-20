See All Vascular Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (39)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO

Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Vranic works at Western Vascular Institute in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Payson, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vranic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Vascular Institute Mesa
    7165 E University Dr Ste 183, Mesa, AZ 85207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 668-5000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Western Vascular Institute Payson
    708 S Coeur D Alene Ln Ste B, Payson, AZ 85541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 668-5000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Western Vascular Institute Phoenix
    3600 N 3rd Ave Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 668-5000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
In-Office Stenting Chevron Icon
In-Office Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Klippel-Trenaunay Syndrome Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 20, 2019
    I have had several procedures done by Dr. Vranic and am pleased with his expertise in peripheral artery disease. He is a caring professional and always feel like he gives me the extra attention I need. Dr. Vranic speaks with my primary care doctor to give me the best possible care. I would definitely recommend Dr.Vranic.
    AZ — Mar 20, 2019
    About Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

