Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Vranic works at Western Vascular Institute in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Payson, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.