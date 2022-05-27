Overview of Dr. Mitchel Berger, MD

Dr. Mitchel Berger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Berger works at UCSF Department of Neurological Surgery in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.