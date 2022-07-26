Dr. Mitchel Seruya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seruya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchel Seruya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2154Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2129
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Serruya is the best doctor! I went to see him for a neuroma I have a bka that caused me pain and phantom pain. He was attentive, friendly and very knowledgeable. He recommended I get an RPNI surgery. I am now post surgery and the surgery was a success! I couldn’t be more happy and thankful to Dr. Serruya and his team, they truly are the best.
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Seruya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seruya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seruya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seruya works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seruya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seruya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seruya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seruya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.