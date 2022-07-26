See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mitchel Seruya, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mitchel Seruya, MD

Dr. Mitchel Seruya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Seruya works at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Seruya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc
    8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-2129

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Serruya is the best doctor! I went to see him for a neuroma I have a bka that caused me pain and phantom pain. He was attentive, friendly and very knowledgeable. He recommended I get an RPNI surgery. I am now post surgery and the surgery was a success! I couldn’t be more happy and thankful to Dr. Serruya and his team, they truly are the best.
    Nissim morami — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchel Seruya, MD
    About Dr. Mitchel Seruya, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902030075
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchel Seruya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seruya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seruya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seruya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seruya works at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Seruya’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seruya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seruya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seruya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seruya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

