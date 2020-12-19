Overview

Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Sklar works at Southcoast Physicians Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.