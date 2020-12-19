Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Locations
Southcoast Health Cardiology1076 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 273-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sklar has been my trusted cardiologist for a few years now. He is a consumate professional, intuitive, and most certainly a master of his craft. Friendly, but caring, concerned and serious, he keeps me well advised of my condition, and has most certainly earned my confidence.
About Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952306185
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Georgetown Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Georgetown University Hospital PROVIDENCE
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Interventional Cardiology
