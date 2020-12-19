See All Cardiologists in Providence, RI
Super Profile

Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.

Dr. Sklar works at Southcoast Physicians Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southcoast Health Cardiology
    1076 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 273-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital
  • Westerly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Aortic Ectasia
Cardiomyopathy
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Heart Failure
Heart Tumors, Benign
Holter Monitoring
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Tetralogy of Fallot
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952306185
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    • Georgetown Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Georgetown Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital PROVIDENCE
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchel Sklar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sklar works at Southcoast Physicians Group in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Sklar’s profile.

    Dr. Sklar has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

