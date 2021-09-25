Overview

Dr. Mitchel Storey, DO is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Storey works at Sports Medicine Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.