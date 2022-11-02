Overview of Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD

Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center



Dr. Adler works at Dignity Health Perinatal and Women's Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.