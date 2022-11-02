See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD

Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center

Dr. Adler works at Dignity Health Perinatal and Women's Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
Dr. Adler's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Perinatal and Women's Center
    116 S Palisade Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 922-8006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Preeclampsia
Symptomatic Menopause
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Cervix Disorders
Chlamydia Infections
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Family Planning Services
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Lynch Syndrome I
Menopause
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Pelvic Pain
Placenta Previa
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Prolapsed Bladder
Rectocele
Rectovaginal Fistula
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 02, 2022
    One of the best doctors around! I ended up getting an emergency surgery for a removal of an ovarian cyst and felt súper confortable throughout the whole process. His office staff were also really kind and professional helping me get all the questions and doubts I had, answered! Overall I had the best experience and couldn’t feel happier about how I received treatment!
    Rosy Z — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649276916
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adler works at Dignity Health Perinatal and Women's Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Adler’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

