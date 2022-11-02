Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD
Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Perinatal and Women's Center116 S Palisade Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-8006
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
One of the best doctors around! I ended up getting an emergency surgery for a removal of an ovarian cyst and felt súper confortable throughout the whole process. His office staff were also really kind and professional helping me get all the questions and doubts I had, answered! Overall I had the best experience and couldn’t feel happier about how I received treatment!
About Dr. Mitchell Adler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1649276916
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.