Dr. M Alderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Alderson, MD
Overview
Dr. M Alderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Alderson works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Haile St.1330 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park NE114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alderson?
About Dr. M Alderson, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942204912
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- University Hospital|University Of Az College Of Med
- U Ariz/Ariz Hlth Sci Ctr
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alderson works at
Dr. Alderson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.