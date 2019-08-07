See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mitchell Anolik, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (19)
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Anolik, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Anolik works at George P Zavitsanos, MD in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gabriel Loewy M.d. P.c.
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mitchell A Anolik MD PC
    2310 E Allegheny Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 07, 2019
    he is a great doctor, have been going to him for over 26 years
    — Aug 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Anolik, MD
    About Dr. Mitchell Anolik, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356318026
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anolik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anolik works at George P Zavitsanos, MD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Anolik’s profile.

    Dr. Anolik has seen patients for Dry Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anolik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anolik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anolik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anolik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

