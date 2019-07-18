Overview of Dr. Mitchell Barney, MD

Dr. Mitchell Barney, MD is a High Risk Obstetrics Specialist in Bluffdale, UT. They specialize in High Risk Obstetrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Barney works at South Valley Women's Health Care in Bluffdale, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.