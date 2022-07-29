Dr. Mitchell Bassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Bassett, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Bassett, MD
Dr. Mitchell Bassett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Logan, UT.
Dr. Bassett works at
Dr. Bassett's Office Locations
-
1
Intermountain Budge Clinic1350 N 500 E, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5728Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassett?
Outstanding. His expertise and knowledge quite possibly saved my life.
About Dr. Mitchell Bassett, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1497098370
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassett accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassett works at
Dr. Bassett has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.