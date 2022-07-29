Overview of Dr. Mitchell Bassett, MD

Dr. Mitchell Bassett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Logan, UT.



Dr. Bassett works at Intermountain Budge Clinic in Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.