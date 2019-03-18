Dr. Mitchell Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mitchell Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Benson works at
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Cardiology, Urology and Endocrinology688 White Plains Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Excellent surgeon. He spent a significant amount of time with my wife and I explaining the procedure, statistical outcomes and potential side effects. He also has a wonderful staff, especially his nurse, Tanesha.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1518060425
- Urology
